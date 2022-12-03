Patrick Wilson

Dallas, Texas resident, 48

DALLAS — Patrick James Wilson passed away November 14, 2022, in Dallas, Texas at the age of 48 years, 10 months.

He was born January 20, 1974, in Miami, FL to Sharlyn and Walter Wilson. The family moved to NE in 1980 and Patrick attended school in Bertrand, graduating with the Class of 1992.

He attended classes at Southeast Community College in Lincoln NE studying electronics and computers.

At the time of his death, he was preparing to move back to Florida to be with his mother.

Patrick was preceded in death by his grandparents, Uncle George, brother Michael and his father.

He is survived by his mother, son, Sheridan Exon of Lincoln NE, daughter, Bailey Zimmerman of Sioux City SD, step-brothers, Woody and Pam of Groveland FL, and Bill of Las Vegas NV and step-sisters Patti Richardson of Panama City Beach FL and Barbara and Mark Lowry of Boerne TX and close friend, Violet Clawson of Ennis TX.

Patrick was a talented musician with a big personality. He will be greatly missed.

A graveside service is planned for Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg FL.