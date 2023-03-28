Patrick Weber

Kearney resident, 56

OMAHA - Patrick M. Weber 56 of Kearney passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 in Omaha, NE. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. James Catholic Church or to K-9 Freekz Rescue. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Patrick Michael Weber was born September 24, 1966 in Grand Island, NE to Robert and Sandra (Faber) Weber. He attended Hastings St. Cecelia, Kearney Catholic before graduating from Kearney High School in 1985. Following his graduation, Pat moved to Lincoln where he was employed at Red Lobster for 2 years. He later moved to Colorado where he found happiness and contentment working in various casinos in the mountains of Blackhawk for 20 years. He wanted to try the beaches and sun of Florida where he moved for 2 years. He later moved back to Kearney to be near his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandra (Denny) Day of Kearney; father, Bob (Patty) Weber of Kingman, AZ; sister, Christine Weber-Diaz of Kearney; step siblings, Linda Manfull, Gene White, Billy White, Dan White and Ceanna Bowen; aunts and uncles, Larry Faber, Cheryl Blinde, Patti (Leonard) Eckhardt, Donna (Graham) Ayriss; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family; as well as many friends, including his lifelong best friend, Lemuel Morales and his loyal dog Charlie, who stood by Pat through thick and thin.

Pat was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Marjorie Weber and Don and Lucille Faber; uncle Richard Weber; aunt Nancy Faber and step brother, Larry Day.