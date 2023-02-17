Patricia Ann Strauss Werthimer was a tiny woman with a huge heart. She was born on February 15, 1925 and lived a full life until her death on February 10 at the age of 97. Married to Jerrold Werthimer for 71 years, they spent a lifetime working for peace and social justice. They traveled the world and much of the United States together. Patsy grew up in Glencoe, Illinois. She loved her college years at Carleton College. She married Jerry in 1947 and they had two children, Dan and Jenny. The family moved to San Francisco in 1960 where they lived in a home filled with books, music, flowers and friends. Patsy worked as an elementary school teacher and reading specialist, after which she spent much of her time browsing at the Merced Library, exercising at the Stonestown “Y” and solving crossword puzzles. Patsy had a zest for life. She was a fabulous mother who will be sorely missed by her children, their spouses, Mary Kate Morris and José Mena-Werth, and her three beloved grandchildren, Paloma, Rosemary and Willy. Pat often had a pithy quote at the ready. Her family believes this quote by Kavita Ramdas describes her perfectly: “We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free.”