Patricia A. Shields, 91 of Gibbon passed away Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Faith United Church in Gibbon. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Patricia was born March 2, 1931 in Shelton, Nebraska to Theodore “Ted” and Laura (Dally) Cosner. She grew up in Shelton and graduated from Shelton High School with the class of 1948. Patricia was united in marriage to Ronald Shields on June 14, 1949 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. She helped part-time serving lunch at Gibbon High School for several years until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting, sewing, and cooking.

She was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Gibbon. She was active in the Church Circle and a member of the Sharon Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Doran Shields, Alan Shields, and Lynn Shields, all of Gibbon; daughter, Janis (Kevin) Husted of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Carleen Reeder of Shelton; brothers-in-law, Larry Sorgenfrei and Harold Johnson, both of Grand Island; as well as many extended family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Shields; sisters, Betty Winchester, Margaret Sorgenfrei, Kathryn Johnson; brother, Vernon Robert Cosner; and brother-in-law, Raymond Reeder.