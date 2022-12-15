Patricia “Pat” Bartley

Ravenna resident, 89

RAVENNA — Patricia Ann “Pat” Bartley, 89 of Ravenna, NE died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Seneca Sunrise Assisted Living in Ravenna.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Ravenna, NE with Reverend Chuck Squire officiating.

Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences for the Bartley family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.