Patricia Kay Linn

Lexington resident, 79

LINCOLN - Patricia Kay Linn, 79, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.

She was born on December 26, 1943, in Lexington, Nebraska to Roger D. and Dorothy (Curtice) Young. Pat attended public schools in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1962. While in high school, Pat taught dance and swimming.

Pat was united in marriage to Paul Linn on September 16, 1962 in Lexington, Nebraska. Two children were blessed to this union: Greg and Kelly. They made their home in Lexington, where Pat focused her efforts on caring for the home and their children. She also did the bookkeeping for Paul Linn Builder's.

Pat loved bowling and spending time with her teammates, playing the piano and being outdoors. She enjoyed tending her rose bushes, was a great cook and like her husband, Paul, she was a prankster.

Pat enjoyed traveling with Paul and their friends from the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Jaycee's. Most of all, Pat was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Greg (Joyce) Linn of Kearney; son-in-law, Mike Stoppkotte of Chapman; sister, Linda Goa of Temperance, Michigan; six grandchildren, Kaylee Stopkotte of Grand Island, Kamryn Stopkotte of Lincoln, Mikyna Stopkotte of Grand Island, Lacey (Erick) Nickel of Kearney, Tyson (Eva) Linn of Kearney and Ryan (fiancé Kendra Musil) Linn of Riverdale; eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alex, Taylor, Jaxson, Declan, Kinleigh, Adelinn, and Mack; one great-great-grandson, Oliver; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Kelly; granddaughter, Klaire; sister, Judy Rogers; brothers-in-law, Larry Rogers, Ollie Goa and David Muirhead.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Jeff Nielsen, officiating. The Service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Lexington Youth Bowling Association, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or Countryside Christian Church in Kearney.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com