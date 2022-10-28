 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia Cover

Patricia Cover

Kearney resident, 60

KEARNEY — Patricia A. Cover, 60 of Kearney, died Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with Father Tom Ryan officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

