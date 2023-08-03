‘Pat' Slocum

Litchfield resident, 86

LOUP CITY - Gerald Edward “Pat” Slocum, 86, of Litchfield, NE passed away on August 1, 2023, at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City, NE.

Memorial services will be Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Church in Litchfield with Loren Boley officiating. Private family burial will precede the service. Visitation will be on Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com.

Pat was born to Ralph and Leona (Linden) Slocum on May 10, 1937, on a farm west of Litchfield.

The family moved later to a farm south of town. He attended Litchfield High School where he enjoyed playing football and basketball for the Trojans. He graduated with the LHS class of 1955. He attended Kearney State College for a year but decided college wasn't for him and moved home to help on the family farm.

On June 23, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Bauer. Pat and Linda made their home on a farm north of Litchfield where they were blessed with three children, Brad, Brian and Dori.

Pat and Linda enjoyed playing in a band, The Stardusters, and played for many wedding dances in the area. They spent many hours milking cows, calving, raising fat cattle and hogs and taking care of their farm as well as doing some custom farming. Pat and Linda enjoyed their annual trip to the Omaha stockyards to watch their fat cattle sell.

Pat loved his grandkids best! He enjoyed going to their sporting events and rarely missed one. He could always be spotted in the stands. You might even hear him giving the referee a piece of his mind when he disagreed with a call.

Pat is survived by his sons, Brad (JoAnn) Slocum and Brian Slocum of Litchfield; daughter, Dori (Kent) Ropers of Axtell; 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Gloria Mason of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda; parents; brother, Marvin; and sister, Alvina; in laws, Walter and Olga Bauer; and brothers-in-law: Duane Bauer, John Bauer, Darrel Razey; and sister-in-law, Arlene Slocum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Litchfield Christian Church or the Litchfield Fire Dept.