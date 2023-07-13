‘Pat' Murphy

North Platte resident, 79

NORTH PLATTE - Patrick George Murphy, 79, of North Platte, Nebraska passed away July 10, 2023, at his home in North Platte. He was born on March 20, 1944, to Frank and Catherine (Novicki) Murphy in Columbus, Nebraska.

Pat was one of eight children. Following graduation from Columbus High School in 1962, he attended the University of Nebraska- Lincoln, playing football for the Huskers. Pat married Linda Cole on July 26, 1964 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. To this union three children, Jennifer, William and Brian, were born.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and at the U.S. Army Airfield Kitzingen Germany as an artillery surveyor. During his time of service, he received the sharpshooter marksmanship award and National Defense Service Medal.

Following his discharge, Pat retuned to Columbus and worked at Behlen Manufacturing. In 1969 he joined the Union Pacific Railroad in Grand Island, then transferred to North Platte in 1972. He worked there as a conductor until his retirement in 2006. The family resided in Hershey from 1976-83.

Pat was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and supported and impacted many other important causes. One of his greatest achievements was his more than 40 years of sobriety, which allowed him to mentor and impact countless others through his leadership in AA. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing, and was a loyal UNK Loper supporter, attending many of their games in the last 25 years.

Survivors include his children Jennifer (Steve) Schrodt, Lincoln, Nebraska, Bill (Melissa) Murphy, Kearney, Nebraska, Brian (Jennifer) Murphy, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Dexter (Karman) Schrodt, Lincoln, Nebraska, Nicole (Jordan) Hochstein, Lincoln, Nebraska, Dillion Schrodt, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Cooper Murphy, Denver, Colorado, Aquinna Murphy, Vero Beach, Florida, Kale Murphy, Kearney, Nebraska, Bryden Murphy, Greeley, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Oliva Hochstein and Raelynn Hochstein, Lincoln, Nebraska; sister, Connie Bonk, Columbus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Ann Murphy, Omaha, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Dick Christensen, Valparaiso, Nebraska; along with numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Murphy; siblings, Judith Jones, Rose Marie Christensen, James Murphy, Robert Murphy, Tom Murphy and Tim Murphy.

Memorials are suggested to AA organizations in North Platte. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Rev. Joe Kadaprayil as celebrant and Rev. Michael Christensen as con-celebrant. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. prior to Mass at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska. Book signing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements. Service will be live streamed via the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend.