MINDEN - Patricia Loraine (Pat) Mashek, 79, of Kearney went home to her Savior on September 3, 2023 at Bethany Home in Minden. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at Divas at Kearney Floral Company on Sunday, September 17 at 1p.m.

Since Pat always called herself a “sunshine girl,” the family would love to have all that attend dress colorfully to honor the vibrant person she was. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Evangelical Free Church of Kearney or Bethany Home of Minden. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.