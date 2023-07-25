Pat Larsen

Cozad resident, 80

COZAD - Patricia Ann “Pat” Larsen was born to Shelby and Dorthy (Blanks) Winingham on May 9, 1943, in Versailles Missouri. She died on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Cozad.

She married Lyle Larsen on Oct. 29, 1961, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur. They had five children.

Survivors include her children; Lisa (Todd) Maly of Lincoln, Aleta Jessen of Decatur, Lauree (Jeff) Heine of Lexington, and Brian Larsen (Lisa Sampson) of California; grandchildren Amanda McCarter (Ben Jensen) of Cozad, Samantha Pond of Cozad, Cheyanne Jessen of Ogden Utah, Mariah Jessen of Lincoln, Dylan Larsen of Blair, Derek Larsen and Evan Larsen of Omaha; great-grandchildren Dalton McCarter, Payton Pond, Hailey Jensen and Lani Shaw; as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Those who preceded her in death were husband, Lyle; son Lyle Dennis Larsen II; her parents Shelby and Dorthy; siblings Buck, Buzzy, Jo and Debbie, as well as many other loved ones.

Visitation and reading of the obituary will be Wednesday, July 26, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral home in Lexington. In addition, there will be a visitation and reading on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the city auditorium in Decatur. Cremation will immediately follow visitation.

Memorials are suggested to be sent to Reynolds-Love Funeral Home; 106W. Eighth St., Lexington, NE 68850.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences at: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.