Pat L. Carranza, 66, of Kearney died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor John Gosswein officiating and burial to follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, May 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.