Pat Carranza

Kearney resident, 66

KEARNEY - Pat L. Carranza, 66, of Kearney died May 7, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., May 16, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor John Gosswein officiating and burial to follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., May 15, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial or AseraCare Hospice. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Patrick Carranza was born on August 10, 1956, to Emelio (Mike) and Lupe Carranza in Kearney, Nebraska. Pat enjoyed playing with and putting together model cars and airplanes, sports, and playing with his friends at Kenwood Elementary. Pat was also an accomplished rollerskater, competed at a very high level, and practically lived at the Roller Ranch. He also wrestled for Kearney Junior and Senior High, and after high school, he became involved with weightlifting.

Pat attended Kenwood Elementary and Kearney Junior and Senior High Schools. Pat graduated high school in 1974. Pat then attended classes at Kearney State College. Pat also was trained as and became a welder. Pat eventually gained employment at Eaton Corp. in Kearney, Nebraska, where he worked for decades as a Rebuild Manager.

Pat was married twice and divorced twice. His first marriage was to Janell Anderson, with whom he fathered his three sons: Jerrad Carranza, Heath Carranza, and Christopher Carranza. The second marriage was to Diane Pflum.

Pat loved college and professional football, watching the Cornhuskers and the Chicago Bears. He was an avid weightlifter and religiously hit the weights for over two decades. He was highly disciplined and a very hard worker. He enjoyed rock music like Queen, Def Leppard, ACC, and more. He was passionate about automobiles and spent many years restoring his 1961 Chevy Impala. He was a loving father, brother, son, and friend to many.

Pat is survived by his sons, Heath and Lindsy Carranza, Christopher Carranza of Bennington, NE; grandchildren, Natalie, Conrad, Noah, Tessa, Ava Caranza of Bennington, NE, Jasmine, and Jerome Carranza of Pappillion, NE; brother, Marc Carranza of Plymouth, MN.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Jerrad Carranza.