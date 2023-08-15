KEARNEY - Pamela Kurtzhals, 58, of Kearney, died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home in Kearney. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Fr. Joe Hannappel officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.