Pamela Kurtzhals

Kearney resident, 58

KEARNEY - Pamela Kurtzhals, 58, of Kearney, died August 13, 2023 at her home in Kearney. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m., August 18, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Fr. Joe Hannappel officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., August 17, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Pam was born July 20, 1965 in Kearney to Donald and Carol (Larchick) Theis. She graduated from Gibbon High School in 1983 and earned her L.P.N. through Central Community College. Pam worked for the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna for 36 years. She then worked at Kearney Eye Institute as a patient support specialist.

Pam married Stewart Kurtzhals on September 9, 2000 at St. James Catholic Church.

Pam loved attending all of her son Ty's music and sporting activities. She also enjoyed camping and hanging out with her family and friends.

Pam was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Pam is survived by her husband Stewart Kurtzhals of Kearney; son Ty Kurtzhals of Kearney; parents, Donald and Carol Theis of Gibbon; brother, Scott and Michelle Theis of Kearney; and sister, Michele and Gerald Buschkoetter of Lawrence, NE.

Pam was preceded in death by two infant sisters and her in-laws Leonard and Rita Kurtzhals.