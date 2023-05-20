Pamela Leet King

Kearney resident, 66

KEARNEY - Pamela Leet King, 66, of Kearney passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A celebration of life will be held from 2-3 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney followed by an inurnment at Kearney Cemetery.

Gifts in memory of Pam may be made to the Pam King Research Fund for Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma #113633 at the University of Nebraska Foundation by mailing to P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Please make checks payable to the "NU Foundation," include on the memo line or enclosed note the gift is in memory of Pam King. Please visit nufoundation.org to make an online gift. Condolence may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Pam was born September 17, 1956 in Council Bluffs, IA to Walter and Cleo (Goos) Leet. She was raised in North Platte, Nebraska where she attended North Platte High School, graduating in 1974. Pam then attended Mary Lanning College of Nursing where she earned her RN degree. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital, the Red Cross and most recently at Heartland Surgery Center in Kearney. Pam enjoyed being outside and had a passion for gardening and flowers.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 35 years, Don King of Kearney; step children, Susan King and Gina King both of North Platte; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings, Gail (Dennis) Jensen of Lincoln, Paula (Rick) Boyles of Oxnard, CA and Lisa (Bill) Buhrman of Council Bluffs, IA; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents.