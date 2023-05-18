KEARNEY - Pamela Leet King, 66 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A celebration of life will be held from 2-3 Monday, May 22, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney followed by an inurnment at Kearney Cemetery.

Gifts in memory of Pam may be made to the Pam King Research Fund for Follicular Dendritic Cell Sarcoma #113633 at the University of Nebraska Foundation by mailing to P.O. Box 82555, Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. Please make checks payable to the “NU Foundation,” include on the memo line or enclosed note the gift is in memory of Pam King. Please visit nufoundation.org to make an online gift. Condolence may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.