Pablo J. Briceno, Jr., age 22, of Kearney, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 due to an auto accident. Funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 23rd, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Thursday, June 22, at the church with a wake service following at 6:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services charge of the arrangements.