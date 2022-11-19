Owen Stagemeyer

Arapahoe resident, 87

ARAPAHOE — Owen Willis Stagemeyer, age 87, long time Arapahoe, Nebraska resident, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his farmstead of 70+ years.

——

Owen was born on September 15, 1935, in rural Frontier County, Nebraska to William and Mary (Schutz) Stagemeyer. He was the third of three children.

Owen was baptized into the Christian faith on October 13, 1935, and was confirmed on May 15, 1949, both at Salem Lutheran Church. He attended District 17 from age 5 to the 6th Grade, completing the 7th and 8th grades at Salem Lutheran School. His family moved 2 miles East of Arapahoe providing Owen the opportunity to attend and graduate high school from Arapahoe in 1953. He continued his education at McCook Community College earning an associate's Degree in 1955.

Owen was united in marriage to Shirley McMains on February 25, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe. To this union they were blessed with four children: Linda, Mark, Will, and Jeff.

Owen farmed East of Arapahoe nearly his entire life. He also sold insurance.

Owen served on many local boards notably the Arapahoe School Board for 10 years. He enjoyed keeping a large, meticulous garden and loved to tinker with anything that might need to be fixed. Owen was always a sports fan having followed his grandkids sporting events for years. His truest earthly delight was being with his family.

Owen was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Victor and Donald Stagemeyer; son Will Stagemeyer; and grandson Austin Anderson, sister-in-law Idonna McMains.

Those left to cherish his memory: daughter Linda (J.D.) Anderson of Arapahoe, son Mark (Julie) Stagemeyer-Arapahoe, and son Jeff (Kristin) Stagemeyer-McCook.

Grandchildren: Miranda (Mike) Nanfito-Hastings, Blake (Indigo) Anderson-Boulder, Colorado, Kaylee (Chris) Bartels-Imperial, Jessica Stagemeyer-Arapahoe, Chelsea (Matthew) Hageman-Alma, Justin (Aubriel) Stagemeyer-Bertrand, Emily Stagemeyer-Springfield, MO, Peyton (Katie) Stagemeyer, North Platte, and Holland Stagemeyer-Lincoln.

Great-Grandchildren: Marshall Nanfito, Miles Nanfito, Kallan Bartels, Blakely Stagemeyer, Hayden Stagemeyer, Greyson Stagemeyer.

Sister-in-law: Mildred Stagemeyer, Brother-in-law: Donald McMains; along with nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3 PM to 5 PM at Garey Funeral Home, 652 Main St. Arapahoe, Nebraska. Funeral services will be Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Arapahoe, Nebraska with Rev. James Moshier, officiating. Burial will follow at Arapahoe Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith in the Fight Endowment of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Garey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.