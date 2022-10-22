Oscar Landeros

Kearney resident, 60

KEARNEY — Oscar Landeros, 60, of Kearney, died at his home in Kearney on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. Pastor David McDonald will officiate. Mr. Landeros will be cremated following the service. Private family inurnment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday Oct. 24 at Curran Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Mourners are encouraged to sign Oscar's guestbook at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Oscar's obituary.

Oscar was born Nov. 20, 1961, in Torreon Coacuila, Mexico, the son of Blas Triana Castro and Maria Rosario Landeros. He grew up in Mexico, immigrating to the United States at the age of 16. He settled in Kearney in the early 1980s.

Oscar met his wife, Victoria A. Deras, and made Kearney their home. Oscar worked for Bridge Street Auto and later was a chef at Hunan Chinese Restaurant. Victoria died Sept. 9, 2004.

Oscar was an exceptional worker, enjoyed listening to music and going for walks. He was passionate about his cars. He enjoyed an occasional beer with family and friends. He treasured time spent with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He will be missed by his children, Vincent (Linda) Deras of Grand Island, Victor (Lori) Deras of Grand Island, Megdaline (Abraham) Medina of Kearney, Jason (Amy) Deras of Grand Island, Cecilia (Justin) Molina of Lincoln, Paul Deras of Omaha and Lupe Deras of Omaha. Others left to cherish his memory include his 29 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and five siblings.

Oscar wais preceded in death by his parents, wife, Victoria, and granddaughter Isebala V. Deras-Hernandaz.