Oren Vollmer

  0

Oren Vollmer

Gibbon resident, 75

GIBBON — Oren L. Vollmer, 75, of Gibbon died on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home in rural Gibbon.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Faith Baptist Church in Kearney. Rev. Clarence Patterson will officiate and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Faith Baptist Church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

