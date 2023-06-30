KEARNEY - Olive Gay (Beck) Stauffer, 80, of Kearney, died Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society St. John's in Kearney. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., July 3, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Oconto Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at St. James Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.