Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Betty Dedrick

Norton, Kansas resident, 94

NORTON, Kansas - Betty Jean Dedrick, age 94, of Norton, Kansas, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Andbe Home in Norton, Kansas. She was born on July 4, 1928 in Miami, Oklahoma to Ernest and Aura Belle (Ford) Courtney.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband William Dedrick, sons Ronald Guinn and Earnest Nichols.

She is survived by her son Michael Guinn (Carmen) of Green Valley, AZ; daughters Phyllis Novak of Midland, TX, Liz Guinn of Gainesville, FL, Wanda (Kenneth) Fowler of Drumright, OK, and Mo (Randy) Stagemeyer of Hendley, NE.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Beaver City, Nebraska with Pastor Lana Dake officiating. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Garey Funeral Home of Beaver City, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.