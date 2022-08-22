Norman “Norm” Woitalewicz

Loup City resident, 83

LOUP CITY — Norman “Norm” Woitalewicz, 83, of Loup City died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at his home in Loup City.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass.

Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Ord Catholic Cemetery Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at St. Josaphat's with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.

Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.

Norman J. Woitalewicz was born Oct. 1, 1938, at Loup City to William and Venice (Lewandowski) Woitalewicz.

On Jan. 30, 1960, he married Alice Bruha.

Survivors include his wife, Alice of Loup City; daughters, Norene Stinson of Bettendorf, Iowa, Carla Andrijeski of Holdrege, Cheryl Schneider of Hastings; sister, JoAnn Urbanski of St. Paul; brothers, Don Woitalewicz of Ord and Irvin Woitalewicz of Loup City, NE; sister, Arlene Baasch of Grand Island, and brother, Allen Woitalewicz of Ord; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren with one on the way.