Norman Hoveling

Johnson Lake resident, 91

LINCOLN - Norman Hoveling, 91, of Johnson Lake, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1931, in Fremont, Nebraska and was adopted by Carl and Irene (Franzen) Hoveling. On Dec. 12, 1951, Norman was united in marriage to Doris Gertsch. Three children were blessed to this union: Kirk, Kip, and Keri.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 71 years, Doris Hoveling of Johnson Lake; sons, Kirk J. (Diane) Hoveling and Kip V. Hoveling, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Keri L. Beiriger of North Platte, Nebraska; grandsons, Travis (Heather) Hoveling, and Garett (Jenna) Hoveling, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren, Laylah, Tyson, Huxley, and Nora; nephews, Mark and David; nieces, Christy and Sarah, as well as many great nephews, extended family, and friends.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley; brother and sister-in-law, Cork and Linda Cavlovic; nephew, Kevin Shelton, and son-in-law, Greg Beiriger.

Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington or the Carp Removal at Johnson Lake.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.