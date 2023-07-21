Norma Steele

Arapahoe resident, 94

ELWOOD - Norma Faye (Fisher) Steele, age 94, of Arapahoe, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Elwood Care Center, Elwood, Nebraska. She was born on February 24, 1929, to Loren and Anna (Buhler) Fisher of Edison, Nebraska. She grew up on the farm and attended rural school District #7, then graduated from Edison High School in 1946 as valedictorian. In twelve years, she was never tardy or absent from class. She received her teaching degree from McCook College and taught in three rural schools around the area. She married Lyle W. Steele on May 29, 1948. Four children were born to this union, Vicki, Judy, Randy and Rick.

Because of Lyle's work with the Kansas Nebraska Gas Co., the family moved to Henderson and Harvard where Norma was a stay-at-home mom. With a move to Hastings, she was employed at the Hesteds Department Store as a sales clerk. The family then returned to Arapahoe where she worked at Williams Brothers Department Store. Later Norma purchased and managed the store until she retired in 2012 at the age of 83.

Norma loved being involved in the community. For many years she planned style shows for various organizations. Her grandchildren remember these, and the floats they were all part of! She was a Nebraska football and volleyball fan, loved attending UMW and Wesleyan Circle and was always up for a dance. She and Lyle were familiar faces at their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids' activities. Family was Norma's world.

Preceding Norma in death were her parents; brothers, Benjamin, Charles, (Bus) Max and Loren Fisher Jr.; sisters Ruby Hasty, Ruth Farr, and Leona Luke; daughter Vicki Mues; granddaughter Lindsay Collins and grandson Ryan Groene.

She is survived by daughter Judy (Doug) Collins of Arapahoe; sons Randy Steele of Edison, and Rick (Brenda) Steele of Wamego, Kansas; son-in-law Noel Mues; sisters-in-law Geri Fisher and Donna Wineland; grandchildren: Brandon and Cherl Mues, Ashley Groene and husband Jimmy Mann, Shannon Collins and fiancé' Josh Shuler, Joe and Erin Steele, Jenny and Adam Hallett, Cassie Steele, Alyssa and Sean Bottger; great-grandkids Taylor and Talon Mues, Lauren and Ethan Enochs, Lunden and Beck Groene and Baylor Anderson, Shambrea, Trevin and Kason Steele, Trent, Lyla, Ryan and Victoria Hallett, Dominic, Zelie and Gianna Bottger, great-great-grandson Jace Enochs; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Arapahoe Methodist Church in Arapahoe, Nebraska with Rev. Joel Rathbun, officiating. Burial will follow at the Arapahoe Cemetery at Arapahoe, Nebraska. Services will be livestreamed on the Arapahoe Methodist Church Facebook page. Garey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.