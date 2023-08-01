Norma Marlatt
Kearney resident, 92
KEARNEY - Norma J. Marlatt, age 92, of Kearney, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial. Services are pending at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
