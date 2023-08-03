KEARNEY - Norma J. Marlatt, age 92, of Kearney, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial. Memorial services will be 9 a.m., Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Chaplain Steve Shanno officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.