Norma Hanes

Republican City resident, 98

HOLDREGE - A funeral service for Norma Hanes will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, Nebraska, with Pastors Jay Brandon and Daren Popple officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery.

Norma Lea (Romjue) Hanes was born May 19, 1925, to Roy and Nina (Norton) Romjue. She departed this life on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Holdrege, Nebraska, at the age of 98 years.

Norma married Francis Hanes on February 11, 1944, in Phillipsburg, Kansas.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Francis in 1967; son, Paul in 1972; an infant brother in 1924; son-in-law, Myron Bice; in-laws Floyd and Vera Hanes; sister, Della Sell and her husband, Bill; brother, Dale Romjue; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Mulder.

Survivors include her son, Raymond Hanes and wife, Sarah Jayne of Phillipsburg, Kansas; two daughters, Doris Fogle and husband, Leon of Holdrege, and Diane Lang and husband, Terry of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Alta Mulder of Alma; sister-in-law, Bernita Romjue of Republican City; 12 grandchildren;

27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren;and many extended family and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, with the family greeting from 6-7:30 p.m.

Memorials in Norma's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.