‘Francey' Gangwish

Gibbon resident, 88

KEARNEY - Norma “Francey” Gangwish, 88, of Gibbon passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Gibbon Baptist Church with Pastor Taylor Shippy officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Wednesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Baptist Church.

Francey was born August 1, 1934, in Eldred, Illinois, to Kenneth and Opal (Shaw) Brannan. She received her education from Eldred Grade School and Carrollton High School in Eldred and Carrollton, Illinois. On November 28, 1954, Francey was united in marriage to Cliff Gangwish at Eldred Baptist Church in Eldred, Illinois. The couple moved to Gibbon, Nebraska, where they made their home in 1954. Francey worked as a dental assistant in both Carrollton and Gibbon. She was a secretary for 25 years at the Gibbon Baptist Church, and was an excellent homemaker.

She was a longtime member of the Gibbon Baptist Church where she was involved in numerous organizations and activities. She was also a member of Pioneer Club and American Baptist Women, and was a volunteer for the Buffalo County Election Board. Francey enjoyed sewing, bird watching - especially hummingbirds and cardinals - keeping a journal, and playing marbles with her family and friends. She collected angels and enjoyed listening to music. She was a gracious hostess and loving caregiver.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Cliff Gangwish of Gibbon; her children, Mike Gangwish of Gibbon, Elaina (Greg) Jones of Gibbon, Joe Gangwish of Kearney; grandchildren, Aaron Nutter, Dustin (Angie) Nutter, Courtney Wilhelm, Brian (Madison) Gangwish, Brandon Wallace, Elliot (Kylie) Gangwish, Kylie Wallace, Erika (Brandon) Jessop, and Aubrey Jones; great-grandchildren Madison, Aiden, Katelyn, Haideyn Nutter; Jamison and Jackson Nutter; Samantha and Hannah Wilhelm; Weston and Ivan Gangwish; sisters-in-law, Betty Brannan and Eva Lou Brannan both of Carrollton, IL; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Francey was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jim Brannan and Max Brannan.