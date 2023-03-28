Nicholas Shada
Kearney resident, 96
KEARNEY - Nicholas Shada, 96, of Kearney, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church with the Father Christopher Morris officiating. Burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a Trisagion prayer service at 5 p.m. all at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. George Orthodox Church or Yanney Heritage Park Foundation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.