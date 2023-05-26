Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nial Liston

Oxford resident, 81

OXFORD - A memorial service for Nial Liston will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Golden Generation Center in Oxford, Nebraska with Mr. Neal McInturf officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Oxford Cemetery at a later date.

Nial James Liston, 81, of Oxford, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at his home in Oxford. Nial was born on August 5, 1941, in Bartley, Nebraska, the eldest of two children born to Jerold and Nelda (DeMere) Liston.

On November 26, 1975, Nial was united in marriage to Michele Lyn Morse in Holdrege, Nebraska, and this union was blessed with two daughters. The family made their home in Oxford.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Michele “Mike” Liston of Oxford; daughters: Tonya Noack and her husband, Rob of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Nialie Olson and her husband, Chris of Albion, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Kailie; Rylie; Carson; and Madi; three step-grandchildren: Jordan; Justin; and Emma; one great-grandson, Edwin; one sister, Ronda Spahr and her husband, Lynn of Newberry Park, California; two nephews: Chris Spahr and his wife, Megan; and Jeff Spahr and his wife, Rachel;

along with extended relatives and many friends.

There will not be a visitation, viewing, or memorial book signing. The family has chosen cremation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.