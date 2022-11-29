Neil Johnson

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY — Neil George Johnson, 70, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, November 26 at his family home.

Graveside services will be 10:30 Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at Peckham Cemetery, southwest of Gothenburg, with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., December 2nd, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Kearney.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.