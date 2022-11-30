Neil Johnson

Kearney resident, 70

KEARNEY — Neil G. Johnson, 70, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, November 26, at his family home.

Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Peckham Cemetery, southwest of Gothenburg, with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, December 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home, 2421 Ave. A, Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Kearney.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Neil was born on December 10, 1951, in Kearney to Russell N. and Jean M. (Oman) Johnson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kearney and was baptized in 1964. He graduated from Kearney Senior High School on May 23, 1971. After high school, he attended Central Nebraska Technical College in Hastings, and received his Diploma in Construction Technology on November 16, 1972. He worked for the City of Kearney Sanitation Department, and, later, he enjoyed driving the RYDE bus at the Good Samaritan Hospital parking lot transporting patients, visitors, and staff.

Neil was the third of three sons of Russell and Jean's. He loved his family and enjoyed sharing about their growing up years. He had a great way of remembering specific dates of events!

He enjoyed sharing his home with his cat, “Sparky,” and could also be seen putting some food out for the neighborhood's stray cats. He loved talking about Kearney history and American history and was a true Patriot at heart! One of his favorite pastimes included watching classic TV shows, especially Westerns, and John Wayne movies! He could tell you anything about classic cars and enjoyed a good conversation about them! His sense of humor was delightful! It was always fun to receive a phone call from him because it usually included reminiscing about special family times together. Neil enjoyed weekly breakfasts on Tuesdays with his special friends, Paul and Deb Stec.

Neil was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Giles and Joe Johnson.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews: Jason, Jamie, Jodi, Heather, Travis, Nathan, and Josh, and special cousins: Pam and Doug Deterding and Jenelle Larson.