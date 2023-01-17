Neil Hutchens

Wilsonville resident,

OMAHA — Neil Thomas “Hutch” Hutchens, 65, of Wilsonville, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital, Omaha, Nebraska.

There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorial services will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Community Church in Beaver City, Nebraska with Pastor Keith Theobald, officiating.

A private family inurnment at the Hendley (Lynden) Cemetery in Hendley, Nebraska.

Garey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He was born January 1st, 1958 to Harry T. and Viva B. (Ankenman) Hutchens at McCook, Nebraska.

Neil is survived by his mother Viva Hutchens of Baldwin City, Kansas, brother Patrick and his wife Lana Hutchens of Eudora, Kansas, nephew Johnathon and his wife Jennifer (Searcy) Hutchens of Smithville, Missouri, niece Jacqueline and her husband Ryan Hoobler of Gardner, Kansas, uncle Lyle Hutchens of Hendley, Nebraska, uncle Jim Hutchens of Norton, Kansas, aunt Goldie Wentling of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, uncle Doyle and aunt Linda Ankenman of Nampa, Idaho, aunt Lois Payton of Boise, Idaho and aunt Violet Alexander of Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by many cousins.