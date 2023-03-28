Neil Avery

Elm Creek resident, 94

ELM CREEK - Neil Edward Avery, 94, of Elm Creek passed away on March 24, 2023 at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Private family services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

He was born in Shell Rock, Iowa on March 19, 1929. He was a career Marine with the rank of 1st Sergeant, Force Recon. After his retirement from the Marines, Neil worked at the Youth Development Center, the University of Nebraska, and Hobby Lobby, all in Kearney.

Neil enjoyed reading, gardening, and traveling. He loved talking to people and telling stories.

He is survived by his wife Barbara Hueftle Avery, daughter Peggy “Charlie” Means, son Neil Avery II; stepdaughters: Janet Stull (John Lamberson), Terri Winchell (Woody), Cynthia Ostgren (Kirk), Trish Wilkinson (Roy), and Lisa Monnet (Michael). Grandchildren: Jerry Avery, Robert Means III (Sarah), Brian Avery (Marsha), Neil Avery III (Jessica), Chris Butler, Adrienne (Ben) Garrett, Ryan Marshall, Anthony Winchell, Jacqueline (Kevin) Luhrs, Keifer Ostgren (Amanda), Brendon Dimler, and Rachel Sweeney; great grandchildren: Jerry Avery, Robert A. Means IV, Cole A. Means, Finley A. Means, Corben Avery, Carsen Avery, Jaxen Avery, Roslyn Avery, Hudson Avery, Shaunna Avery, Loralie Avery, Donovan Garrett, Nora Garrett, and Gavin Ostgren.