Nathleen ‘Nathie' Ahrens

Cozad resident, 91

Nathleen “Nathie” Ahrens of Cozad, NE passed Monday, February 13, 2023 at Meadowlark Pointe in Cozad at the age of 91.

Nathie was born October 17, 1931 in Ravenna, NE to Ernest and Hilda (Otte) Hohlfeld. She grew up in Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1949.

Nathie married her high school sweetheart Allen R. Ahrens on June 24, 1949. They were married for 62 years. To this union, two sons and one daughter were born.

Nathie is preceded in death by her husband, Allen Ahrens; parents, Ernest and Hilda Hohlfeld; brother, Kenny Hohlfeld; In-laws, Otto and Myrtle (Hughes) Ahrens; sister-in-law, Daisy (Ray) Furtak; brothers-in-law Keith (Roberta) Hughes, Arno (Shirley) Ahrens.

Nathie is survived by her sons, Ritchie A. and Robert E. of Mesa, AZ, daughter, Jill (Ward) Carpenter of Arapahoe, NE; grandsons, Chad (Kayla) Carpenter, Colby (Natasha) Carpenter; great grandchildren, Corbin, Cadence, Chloe, Eli, Camden and Chapin, all from Arapahoe, NE.

Nathie's wishes were to be cremated. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Berryman Funeral Home in Cozad assisted the family with arrangements.