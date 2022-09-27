Nathan Rosentrater

Arnold resident, 39

ARNOLD — Nathan Rosentrater, 39, of Arnold died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, due to an auto accident.

A visitation was on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Arnold.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Arnold Community Center in Arnold.

Govier Brothers Mortuary of Arnold is in charge of arrangements.

Nathan Allen Rosentrater (Rosy), was born in Callaway on March 1, 1983, to Paula (Villarreal) DeLaune and Timothy Rosentrater.

In 2009 Nate married Jen Schaler Rosentrater. They later divorced.

Survivors include his mother, Paula and Doug DeLaune of Arnold, and step siblings; father, Timothy and Janet Rosentrater of Callaway, and step siblings; sisters, Amanda Rosentrater of Kearney and Allison of Arnold; and step grandmother, Clara DeLaune of Godley, Texas.