Naomi Fagot

Lexington resident, 94

COZAD — Naomi Fagot, 94, formerly of Lexington, died on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Cozad Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez, officiating. The Mass will be live-steamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery at Lexington following the luncheon.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1927, in Cozad, to Ralph and Hazel (VanHoosen) Johnson.

On Sept. 30, 1946, Naomi married Warren Fagot. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Randy Fagot of Lexington, Pam Brown of Gilbert, Arizona, Scott Fagot of Waterloo and Shane Fagot of McCook; her sister, Yolanda Martin of Elwood; 18 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and 13 great-great grandchildren.