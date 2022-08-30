Nancy Meade

Holdrege resident, 73

OMAHA — Nancy Joan Meade, 73, of Holdrege died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege with Rev. Darren Theesen officiating. Following the traditional funeral service, cremation will take place, and a private family inurnment will be at a later date.

We will attempt to record Nancy's funeral service, and it will be posted to the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home's Facebook page later that day.

A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the First Baptist Church in Holdrege with the family present.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy was born on March 22, 1949, in Holdrege to Orval E. and Betty Jane (Knapp) Gitt.

On March 15, 1970, Nancy married Robert Meade.

Survivors include her husband, Bob Meade of Holdrege; her children, Robyn Kapperman of Laramie, Wyoming, Allyn Hampton of Holdrege, Jamie Meade of Holdrege and Robert Meade of Kearney; one brother, Mikel Gitt of Holdrege; one sister, Cindy Gitt of Holdrege; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.