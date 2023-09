Nancy Keezer

Ansley resident, 85

KEARNEY - Nancy Keezer, 85 of Ansley, NE passed away September 6, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, NE.

A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley, NE. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, NE. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Nancy M. Keezer was born December 24, 1937, in Agra, Kansas.

Nancy is survived by her three sons Dan (Sue) Keezer of Ansley, Michael Keezer of Concordia, KS, and David (Tricia) Keezer of Miller, daughter Judy (Manuel) Terrazas of Ansley, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a sister Verla Kostlecky of Newton, KS.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Sherry Keezer, parents Clarence and Jessie Reid, two brothers Wayne and Marv, and two sisters Carolyn and Leota.