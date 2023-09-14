Nancy Keezer

Ansley resident, 85

KEARNEY - Nancy Keezer age 85 of Ansley, NE passed away September 6, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, NE.

A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Ansley Cemetery in Ansley, NE. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, NE. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com.

Nancy M. Keezer was born December 24, 1937, in Agra, Kansas to Clarence and Jessie (Minium) Reid. Nancy grew up in the Kensington area, graduating from Kensington High School. On May 25, 1957, Nancy married Jack Lee Keezer in Franklin, NE. Jack worked in construction. The family lived in various communities in Kansas and Nebraska, before moving to Ansley in 1993. Nancy worked in the kitchen at the Nursing Home.

Nancy enjoyed sewing and quilting, making lots of Quilts and baby blankets.

Nancy is survived by her three sons Dan (Sue) Keezer of Ansley, Michael Keezer of Concordia, KS, and David (Tricia) Keezer of Miller, daughter Judy (Manuel) Terrazas of Ansley, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and a sister Verla Kostlecky of Newton, KS.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Sherry Keezer, parents Clarence and Jessie Reid, two brothers Wayne and Marv, and two sisters Carolyn and Leota.