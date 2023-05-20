Nancy Buchanan

Kearney resident, 89

KEARNEY – Nancy Buchanan, 89, of Kearney, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, Nebraska. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Public Schools Foundation. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Nancy was born November 30, 1933 to Vernon and Nellie (Donell) Snyder in Kearney, Nebraska.

Nancy married her high school sweetheart, Wallace Buchanan on July 2, 1951 and would go on to spend the next 21 years in the U.S. Air Force with him as they were stationed around the United States, Guam, and Japan. They later moved to Lincoln and then Nancy's family farm south of Gibbon. In their later years they enjoyed 15 years in Leesburg, Florida in their retirement. They were married for 63 years until Wally's passing in 2014.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Buchanan of Omaha, NE; sons, Gary Buchanan of Omaha, Scott and Michelle Buchanan of Liberty Township, OH, Tobin and Michelle Buchanan of Kearney, NE; grandchildren, Cory and Jamie Weeks of Omha, NE, Andrew Weeks of Lincoln, NE, Angie Buchanan of Lincoln, NE, Paige and Willie Nelson of Chandler, AZ, William, Beau, and Ben Buchanan of Kearney; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Jackie Buckbee; son Craig Buchanan, and great granddaughter, Regan Weeks.