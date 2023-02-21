Nancy Badura
Kearney resident, 71
OMAHA - Nancy Badura, 71 of Kearney passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil/Prayer Service.
Memorials are suggested to Multiple Myeloma Foundation or to Kearney Catholic High School Foundation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.