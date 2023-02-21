OMAHA - Nancy Badura, 71 of Kearney passed away Friday, February 17, 2023 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. Funeral Mass will be held 2 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Joe Hannappel officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church followed by a 7 p.m. Vigil/Prayer Service.