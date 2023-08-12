Nadine Schledewitz

Kearney resident, 98

KEARNEY - The family of Leota Nadine Schledewitz announce the passing of their dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, on August 9, 2023, at 98 years of age. A celebration of her life and joyous death will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home at 4115 N Ave. in Kearney. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson in Maxwell. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 14 at the funeral home.

Leota was born on January 13, 1925 to Martin and Bertha (Lindsey) Brandenburg, as a twin and one of 9 siblings: 7 sisters and 2 brothers. The twins were born in Sumner, Nebraska.

Leota attended grade school in the Lexington, Nebraska school system, and she and her twin, Leona, graduated from Lexington High in 1944. During WWII, the twins worked at the Grand Island Ordnance Plant on the TNT sifting line. They quickly became known as the “Twin Sifters.” Their work earned them enough money to attend and graduate from The Grand Island School of Beauty.

She was married in Lexington, Nebraska, to Edward Schledewitz and instantly doubled the size of her family. She became a farm wife who planted large gardens and raised chickens. Her summers were taken up with canning and fruits and vegetables and dressing chickens for the winter.

In her years in Gothenburg and Axtell she taught Sunday school at the Lutheran Church. She wanted to share her love for Christ, which was challenging at times with young children, but also fulfilling for her. Another challenge at times was being the leader of Blue Birds and Campfire Girls, but she loved it. Not only was she a hardworking farm wife and mother she also took the time and cared for and loved on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they will always remember and cherish her.

Leota has 4 children: Karen Cherniss, married to Jim and living in Napa, California, Edward Jr., married to Gwen and living in Westminster, Colorado, William, single and living in York, Nebraska, and Jane Fruge, married to Jerry and living in Kearney, Nebraska. From these children she has seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way, all of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind numerous adoring nieces and nephews who will also miss her smile, her ornery sense of humor and love for a good time!

Leota was the last remaining of her siblings and her husband's siblings. Her twin preceded her in death in 2018, shortly after their 90th birthday that was celebrated by family and friends with a party that was covered by the local TV station.

During their marriage, Ed and Leota traveled frequently to Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. They made a trip to Europe in 1974 visiting the countries of France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany. A highlight of their trip was attending the Oktoberfest in Munich. Also included in their travels was their vacation to Hawaii. In her later years she enjoyed crossword puzzles and Bingo and visits from her family and relatives.

In 2012, Leota was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years. Ed was in the military and is buried in Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. She will be laid to rest with him.

Leota spent the last year of her life at St. Luke's rest home in Kearney. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff for the excellent care, and to Aseracare Hospice for helping her transition into the loving arms of God.

Rest in blissful peace, Mom. You lived a life well deserving of eternal grace.