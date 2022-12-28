Myron Fougeron

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY — Myron Fougeron, passed away at home in Kearney with family early morning December 24th, 2022.

Born July 20, 1932 in Morris MN, parents Floyd and Ethal (Jackson). Moved to Houston around 1938 and lived until obtaining PHD from Sam Houston when he, wife Iola and newborn son James moved to Kearney in 1967 where he became a professor in the biology department and Kearney State College until 1993.

Wife Iola lives on, as do son James (Gretna NE) and daughter Jeanette (Chandler AZ).

A memorial service will be January 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm followed by fellowship meal, will be held at Family of Christ church in Kearney at 15th and 5th Ave.