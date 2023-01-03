Myrl Wieland

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Myrl Weslie Wieland, 92, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Oxford, died on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

A memorial service for Myrl W. Wieland will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Oxford, Nebraska with Pastor Brian Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Edison Cemetery in Edison, Nebraska with military honors provided by the Edison American Legion in conjunction with the United States Navy Honors Team.

A memorial book signing, will be held prior to the service, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The family has honored Myrl's wish for cremation.

The Mitchell-Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Oxford is in charge of the arrangements.

Myrl was born on March 3, 1930, in Arapahoe, Nebraska, to John and Lillie (Fahnholz) Wieland.

He married Virginia Lea Morse. Virginia passed away in 1962.

Myrl then married Betty Joan Littrell. In 1987 she preceded him in death.

Myrl is survived by his children: Katherine Wieland of Wichita, Kansas; Deborah Childs of Gretna, Nebraska; Tom Johnson and his wife, Carla of Holdrege; Myrl Wieland and his wife, Cyndy of Alda, Nebraska; and Virginia Burton of Grove, Oklahoma; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.