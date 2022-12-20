Myrene Woodward

Minden resident, 86

MINDEN — Myrene G. Woodward, 86, of Minden, Nebraska, formerly of Overton passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Bethany Home in Minden.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Eddie Mariel, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

She was born on May 2, 1936 in rural Mason City, Nebraska to Ted and Vina (Bray) West.

Myrene married Alvin Woodward on June 28, 1959. He preceded her in death on December 17, 1995.

Survivors include her sons, Bart (Jill) Woodward of Minden and Brad Woodward of Montverde, Florida; five grandchildren, Zachary Woodward of Morrison, Colorado, Laynee Woodward of San Diego, California, Addison (Jackson) Love of Omaha, Bryce Woodward of Montverde, Florida and Ryan Woodward of Montverde, Florida; sister, Nelle Cushman of Holdrege; sisters-in-law, Billie Clements of Lexington, Gladys Hodgson of Cozad and Carol West of Overton; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.