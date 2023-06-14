Muriel Shea

Lexington resident, 90

COZAD - Muriel Shea, 90, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Cozad Community Hospital in Cozad.

Muriel was born on December 20, 1932 in Rural Callaway, Nebraska welcomed by her parents Ralph and Opal Anderson and two older brothers, Donald Gale and Dwight Ashley.

On May 2, 1952 she married Richard Doyle Shea of Oconto, NE. They had three children, Susan Elizabeth (Burch), Judy Ann and Frances Doyle.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and two older brothers.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Burch, Judy Ann (John Norcini) Shea and F. Doyle (Georgiann) Shea; four grandchildren, Brandy and her husband Todd Fogarty, Brent Burch, Shea Norcini, and Michael Norcini, and three great grandchildren, Delaney, Brogan and McKeon Fogarty.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Funeral Services will be on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Velma Tim officiating.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oconto, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Public Library or Donor's Choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.