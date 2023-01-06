Monya Hirschfeld

Monya “Trudy” Ann Hirschfeld passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 4, 2023.

She was born November 20, 1944 in Seminole, Texas, to Mary Letitia (Martin) Byars and Glenn Holmes Byars. Soon after her birth, the family moved to Kearney, Nebraska, where Trudy would live for the rest of her life.

On November 15, 1963, Trudy married Daniel Joseph Hirschfeld in an intimate ceremony at her parents' home. Their life together was full of love, poodles, tennis, biking, family, and joy. Every year they celebrated Trudy's favorite holiday, Halloween, together by transforming their driveway into a haunted spectacular.

Trudy was a lifelong member of the Kearney Church of Christ, where she was active as an elder's wife, a teacher, and a lovely alto. She loved to teach the kids' classes, always coming up with creative crafts as she shared with them the love of Jesus that she knew so well. Her favorite verse was Matthew 28:20, “Lo, I am with you always.”

‘Peep' as everyone knew her, had a heart of gold and she had what she called a “prize” for everyone she met. A flashing frog, a funky pair of socks, a little bug that says love. You needed it and she had it. The true prize Peep had for everyone she met was her giant heart ready to help anyone she could.

Trudy was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary Byars and her sister-in-law, Vivian Byars.

She is survived by her husband, Dan of Kearney; her brother, William Byars and his wife Suzanne of Lubbock, Texas; her children, David Hirschfeld and his wife Tami of Choteau, Montana, Tish Spencer and her husband David, of Gibbon, Neb., and Ben Hirschfeld and his wife Christie of Kearney; her niece Michelle “Maggie” Porter and her husband Herman of Kiawah Island, SC, Tim Byars and his wife Jonna of Lubbock, Texas, and Matt Byars and his wife Heather of Lubbock, Texas; her grandchildren Hannah and Ryan Lewis, Mary and Nathan Rackley, Isaac Hirschfeld, Margaret and Brandt Florell, Edward and Sarah Spencer, Lilian Hirschfeld, Ben Spencer, and Ada Hirschfeld; her great-grandchildren Gabe Hirschfeld and Daniel Lewis; and all those whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family asks that you honor Peep's memory by carrying her kindness and love with you, that you pause to admire the beautiful leaf or unique rock, and that you remember what Peep told her family: “Always do what you know is right.”

Trudy's family plans a private memorial service at a later date. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.